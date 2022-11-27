Successful completion of the STEP Advanced Certificate in ‘Advising the Family Business’ and in ‘Family Business Governance’

Building on the successful completion of the STEP Advanced Certificate in Advising the Family Business, three professionals from KPMG in Malta’s Advisory function obtained a second certification, the STEP Advanced Certificate in Family Business Governance.

Head of Advisory David Pace, director Ryan Mizzi and assistant manager Fernando Fenech now join 65 other KPMG practitioners around the world who have successfully obtained both certificates. Partner Hermione Arciola has also completed the STEP Advanced Certificate in Advising the Family Business, joining her colleagues in gaining specialised knowledge on the theory and practice behind the family business system and how advisers can support and assist on unique challenges faced by family businesses.

Focus on learning, development

“The continuing focus on learning and development in this space highlights KPMG in Malta’s ongoing commitment to the family business sector,” Pace said.

Family business, like any other business types, continues to focus on innovation and maintaining a competitive spirit, while also navigating inter-generational transitions and ownership succession. Having the right structures in place and installing the right approach and behaviours is also seen to be rising in importance over the years, especially with the increased pressure on having good governance practices. Aspects such as management’s and shareholders’ roles and responsibilities, corporate and family governance, and the orderly transition of management, income, control and equity become more complex as a result of the family dimension.

Given the unique nature of family businesses, KPMG in Malta continues to invest in its people to ensure they have the right knowledge and expertise to support clients. KPMG in Malta’s family business practice work with organisations of all sizes, tackling various dimensions relating to the business, including those of the family.

“With the same passion seen in family businesses, KPMG advisers are inspired to help drive and maximise the success of these family businesses; no matter where they are in their journey – whether they’re trying to reach new heights, embrace change, plan for future ownership or manage the transition of wealth to the next generation, today,” Arciola said.

The STEP Advanced Certificates are subject to the rigorous quality assurance procedures of Alliance Manchester Business School (Alliance MBS), a school of the University of Manchester.