One of Malta’s leading firms of audit, tax and advisory services, KPMG, is moving towards advanced specialisation in its automation processes and digitisation services. This will help reinforce KPMG’s assistance of client companies, as they recognise the need to design and implement low-code digital solutions in order to facilitate manual and repetitive processes.

Since 2017, KPMG has been driven to assist businesses in streamlining their processes through the implementation of automation and digitisation tools, which – as the firm Low-Code Project Lead within the Business Process Automation Team Alexia Anastasi explained – has seen companies strengthen their competitivity in the market.

“At KPMG, we assist businesses in addressing external pressures through the implementation of low-code solutions which aim to digitally transform the way a business operates by streamlining, automating and ultimately optimising the existing business processes. Technology is constantly evolving and so is our team, to remain abreast with the latest solutions and capabilities the market has to offer,” said Anastasi, responsible for recognising opportunities based on the client’s strategic direction.

The firm is expanding in many areas, one of them being the intelligent automation space.

“Intelligent automation goes beyond traditional process automation and focuses on more complex and unstructured processes which currently require an element of human judgement to be executed,” Anastasi added, explaining how KPMG has already started applying intelligent automation solutions and aims to keep on growing in this sector.

Such an approach will better support the business process automation team’s remit, which was founded in 2017 and involves a group of specialised analysts and developers who are able to spot problems that may delay the efficiency process, as well as pinpoint the most proficient low-code digital solution to help resolve such weaknesses.

Initially, KPMG started off by providing exclusively robotic process automation services, which is one of their main areas of expertise to-date. However, after delving deeper into this area, Anastasi further explained that there was the need to extend their RPA service offering together with other low-code solutions, which include app development and implementing virtual agents. She added how that these could be applied to any industry.

“Many businesses currently execute highly repetitive and manual processes on a daily basis. Such processes may be manual (paper-based) and tedious to execute due to their repetitive nature. With the introduction of low-code solutions, the process may be digitised in the form of an app and the repetitive nature of the process flow may be automated to relieve the end-user from the mundane task. In this way, the business users may focus on more value-added tasks which provide greater satisfaction and motivation.”

Since 2017, KPMG has constantly grew in process automation, thus optimising the firm’s expertise in the field through numerous engagements within various industries across the globe.

Additionally, the team has also managed business process re-engineering exercises, which allowed them to support clients in redesigning company processes as well as directing them towards design, quality, cost and speed enhancements. Such BPR initiatives mainly focus on the analysis of the existing company processes while also indicating gaps within them. The team will then design an improved process state to automate and digitise the necessary steps to contribute to process efficiency and optimisation.

Going forward, Anastasi said the need for digitisation and automation processes is becoming extremely significant in order for businesses to improve business models and remain up to date with the constantly evolving market.

“Process automation and digitisation through low-code technologies are helping businesses accelerate enterprise modernisation, optimise efficiency, empower employees, enhance customer experience and solve complex business problems in a fraction of the time, when compared to traditional development.”

Thus, Anastasi concluded: “In today’s environment the option to digitally transform has become critical to ensure survival.”

