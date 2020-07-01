KPMG Malta will continue its partnership with gaming industry events organiser SBC when it delivers the Anticipating the Next Wave of M&A session at CasinoBeats Malta Digital.

The premier virtual conference and exhibition for the online casino industry takes place until July 2. More than 3,000 delegates will log in to the digital event environment for high-level content, a showcase of products from leading suppliers and a range of networking opportunities.

KPMG Malta offers specialised services to the iGaming sector, combining gaming industry expertise, close relationships with industry stakeholders and the reach of KPMG’s global network to offer a professional service across functional and geographical boundaries.

The Anticipating the Next Wave of M&A session is part of the agenda for day two of the event and features a panel chaired by Hermione Arciola (Partner –Deal Advisory, KPMG Malta), with speakers Ben Robinson (co-founder, RB Capital Advisors), Grant Johnson (CEO, Esports Entertainment Group), Robert Andersson (CEO, Net Gaming Europe AB) and Cormac O’Brien (chief financial officer, Flutter Entertainment Malta).

The experts will evaluate whether the European iGaming industry is entering a new phase of consolidation and, if so, what opportunities that may create for investors and business owners. The panel will also take questions from the audience of online casino operators and suppliers.

Russell Mifsud, director – gaming lead for KPMG Malta, said: “We are delighted to be working with SBC and CasinoBeats again, following the success of our thought leadership sessions at April’s SBC Digital Summit.

The virtual conference is of great value to all attendees

“CasinoBeats Malta Digital is the perfect platform for executives from across the remote gaming industry to connect and share their experiences of dealing with 2020’s unique business challenges and ideas for how to move forward. We’re looking forward to contributing to those discussions with some high-level insights on the investment market.”

Mifsud will himself be taking part in the Reputation Management for the iGaming Sector session, which forms part of the opening day’s Working in Malta conference track, delivered in partnership with GamingMalta. That will be followed by the Future of Gaming, Payment Expert, Regulation & Compliance, and Technology & Innovation tracks over days two and three.

CasinoBeats managing director Stewart Darkin added: “The event’s agenda is designed to allow delegates to benefit from in-depth insights into the major challenges facing Malta’s iGaming industry as it looks to build on its reputation as a centre of excellence for the online casino sector.”

“As ever, investment, mergers and acquisitions remain high on the list of important issues for business leaders. So we are delighted to be working with KPMG to deliver that part of the virtual conference, as the expertise of Russell’s team and the speakers they have assembled for the panel will ensure it is of great value to all attendees.”

CasinoBeats Malta Digital is running a programme of themed networking sessions alongside the conference, presenting delegates with the opportunity to connect with people with shared business interests. There will be further chances to make new contacts at the 40-booth exhibition, during round tables and workshops, in the virtual networking bar, and using the event platform’s one-to-one chat facility.