Russell Mifsud, gaming director at KPMG Malta, has been listed in the ‘Emerging Leaders of Gaming (ELG) 40 Under 40’.

The ELG programme recognises men and women in the global gaming industry, under the age of 40, who embody leadership roles and have contributed above and beyond expectations to their organisations and are already making significant impacts on the gaming, entertainment, leisure and hospitality industries.

Russell Mifsud

Commenting on this achievement, Russell said: “I am delighted to have been listed as an emerging leader and immensely proud that our industry initiatives are recognised at a global level. We are servicing a dynamic, fast-paced industry that truly keeps us all on our toes. Opportunities are manifested as the convergence of gambling, sports, videogaming, media and esports continue to become ever more intertwined. The game is changing and I am excited to see where it will take us.”

Russell expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Global Gaming Business, The Innovation Group, Richard Schuetz, KPMG US, KPMG Malta and his core team, Valentina Franch and Mark O’Sullivan, for their “dedication, belief, and hard work”. He also congratulated the rest of the ELG 40 under 40 class of 2022.

The Innovation Group president Michael Soll commented: “The past 18 months have given our industry and individuals within it the chance to innovate, to reinvent and to reprioritise. This year’s nominees reflected that opportunity. The young professionals named to this year’s ‘40 Under 40’ are not only well equipped to lead the industry out of these extraordinary times but also uniquely informed to direct its future.”

Roger Gros, publisher of Global Gaming Business magazine, added: “As always, this year’s class represents the best and the brightest of the industry.”