After a successful first edition last year, KPMG in Malta, in collaboration with KPMG Learning Academy, are once again organising a three-day Accounts O Level and A Level Bootcamps for students looking to revise their accounting academic content with utmost efficiency before the exam season kicks in.

The A Level Bootcamp will be held on April 5, 6 and 10 while the O Level Bootcamp will be offered on April 11, 12 and 13, both at the KPMG offices in Pieta’. These courses will be delivered by qualified and experienced lecturers Karen Galea at O Level and Robert Delia at A Level.

Accounting at A Level standard requires a thorough knowledge of the application of the basic principles into more intricate scenarios. The students need to apply these concepts in a time-efficient manner using exam-friendly techniques with confidence. This course will help the students close any knowledge gaps while refining their computational techniques in an easy way.

Similarly, the O Level workshop will focus on revision of topics within Accounting SEC Syllabus 2023. It will target mainly the requirements of the exam structure and the ability to work exam questions while applying the course participants’ knowledge in the subject.

People have always been at the centre of KPMG’s culture, and these courses are a testament to that – providing individual attention, focus on past papers and for A Level students, exploration of time-management techniques.

To ensure individual attention, limited spaces are available and spots are filling up fast! To book your place and for further information on course structure visit kpmglearning.com.mt. For any other queries contact kla@kpmg.com.mt, 2563 6363, Messenger or via WhatsApp on 9963 6363.