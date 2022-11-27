Croatia got their World Cup campaign back on track as Andrej Kramaric’s double inspired a 4-1 win that eliminated Canada in Sunday’s Group F grudge match in Doha.

Zlatko Dalic’s side were stunned by Alphonso Davies’s second-minute opener at the Khalifa International Stadium.

But Hoffenheim forward Kramaric equalised and Marko Livaja put the 2018 World Cup runners-up ahead just before half-time.

Second-half goals from Kramaric and Lovro Majer ensured Croatia could celebrate their first win of the tournament after a goalless draw with Morocco in their first match.

Croatia sit top of Group F, above Morocco on goal difference, and a draw in their final game against Belgium on Thursday would guarantee they reach the last 16.

It was an especially sweet success for Croatia after Canada boss John Herdman irked Dalic’s men with his profane attempt to inspire his players after a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in their group opener.

In a television interview, Herdman told his players: “They belong here. And we’re going to go and eff Croatia.”

More details here...