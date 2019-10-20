A new book, part of the project Linja Nota – Ilwien u linji li sawru ħsieb, was launched at the Bishop’s Conservatory Secondary School in Victoria. The project is sponsored by the Arts Council Malta as part of the Kreattiv initiative. Following a concert by the Travellers at the school, all students were asked to give their own personal interpretation to the music. The interpretations were then brought to life by the art students who illustrated them. The illustrations are now permanently exhibited at the school. The book, having the same name as the project, is a collection of illustrations, together with the lyrics. Catholic Education delegate Fr Charles Mallia, O. Carm, attended the launch.
