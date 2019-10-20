A new book, part of the project Linja Nota – Ilwien u linji li sawru ħsieb, was launched at the Bishop’s Conservatory Secondary School in Victoria. The project is sponsored by the Arts Council Malta as part of the Kreattiv initiative. Following a concert by the Travellers at the school, all students were asked to give their own personal interpretation to the music. The interpretations were then brought to life by the art students who illustrated them. The illustrations are now permanently exhibited at the school. The book, having the same name as the project, is a collection of illustrations, together with the lyrics. Catholic Education delegate Fr Charles Mallia, O. Carm, attended the launch.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.