Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose whereabouts were not known for over two weeks, has been moved to a penal colony in the Arctic, his spokeswoman said Monday.

"We have found Alexei Navalny. He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Alexei is doing well," Kira Yarmysh said on social media.