The Kremlin on Monday said that reports mass graves were found in the formerly Russian-controlled city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine were fabrications.

"These are lies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding Moscow "will stand up for the truth in this story".

For Peskov it was "the same scenario as in Bucha", a town outside the capital Kyiv where dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found in the streets after Russian troops left.

Moscow has refuted accusations of extrajudicial killings there.

Last week, some 450 graves were discovered in forests outside Izyum after the strategic city was recaptured from the Russians by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian officials said 99 percent of the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death.