Rasmus Kristensen kept Leeds in contention to avoid relegation as his late leveller secured a dramatic 2-2 draw that dented Newcastle’s bid to finish in the top four on Saturday.
Kristensen struck with 11 minutes left at Elland Road as Leeds hit back after conceding a pair of Callum Wilson penalties.
Leeds captain Luke Ayling had opened the scoring in a pulsating encounter with connotations at both ends of the table.
Patrick Bamford missed a spot-kick that would have put Leeds two goals ahead before Wilson’s penalties for Newcastle.
