GUDJA UNITED 1

Beland 58 pen.

HIBERNIANS 2

Degabriele 18, Kristensen 90

GUDJA

G. Zammit-6.5, L. Beland-6.5, R. Soares-6, A. Friggieri-6.5 (84’ F. Pankarican), L. Cremona-6, G. Mensah-6, N. Tabone-6, I. Dudarev-6, N. Micallef-6, T. Abdul-6, M. Dias-6.5.

HIBS

I. Kone-6, F. Apap-6, L. Almeida-6, J. Grech-6.5, J. Degabriele-6.5, B. Kristensen-6.5, D. Vella-6.5, Thaylor-6, A. Agius-6, G. Izquier-6, W. Domoraud-6 (89’ A. Attard).

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: F. Apap, I. Kone, B. Kristensen, L. Beland, R. Soares, Thaylor, T. Abdul, G. Zammit.

BOV Player of the Match: Jurgen Degabriele (Hibs).

A goal three minutes in added time handed Hibernians a 2-1 win over Gudja United to extend their lead at the top of the BOV Premier League table.

The Paolites were in command in the early stages, taking a well-deserved lead but from then onwards, they failed to push for more, allowing Gudja to get back in contention and level matters. The game seemed heading for a draw but Hibs notched the winner in stoppage time.

Gudja were unlucky to leave the Tony Bezzina Stadium empty-handed as they continue to share the second place from bottom with Santa Lucia and Mosta. They had three changes from their last outing as they welcomed back Louis Beland while Neil Micallef and Temitope Abdul were named in the starting line-up.

