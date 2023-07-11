Depiro BC’s women’s side announced the signing of Malta international Kristy Galea on Tuesday. This means that after a number of years within the American National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Galea returns to Malta to rejoin the MAPFRE MSV Life Championship.

In a statement, club CEO Ruben Baldacchino referred to Galea as a ‘role model’.

“Kristy (Galea) is the kind of player our club wants our young girls to follow as a role model. Excelled in both basketball and academics while playing at the highest levels of college basketball in the USA. We are sure that her addition will boost our women’s team for the upcoming season,” the statement read.

