Stan Kroenke will not entertain any offers for Arsenal, his Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) group said on Tuesday, amid growing supporter unrest at the American billionaire’s ownership of the club.

Thousands of Gunners fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton after they were one of 12 clubs to initially sign up to proposals for a breakaway European Super League (ESL).

Arsenal, along with five other English side, withdrew from the plans within 48 hours due to the backlash from supporters, players, governing bodies and the British government.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta