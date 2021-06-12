Toni Kroos aims to prove Germany’s doubters wrong in their Euro 2020 opener against world champions France on Tuesday.

Germany have their work cut out in Group F at the European Championship with holders Portugal and Hungary to come after the mouth-watering tie against the French in Munich.

Kroos has bounced back after testing positive for Covid-19 last month and played in Germany’s 7-1 thrashing of minnows Latvia on Monday in their final friendly warm-up.

