Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is a doubt to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week after Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the midfielder will miss Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Madrid are tasked with overturning a 1-0 deficit against PSG in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but Kroos may miss the game after sustaining an injury, reportedly to his hamstring.

Ancelotti said Kroos would need “five or six days” to recover while fellow midfielder Fede Valverde has been suffering with a fever and will also sit out the match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta