Corporate, tax and legal firm KSi Malta has launched its newly redesigned website at www.ksimalta.com.

Launched in June, the new website was designed with a responsive template that will make it easier to use on desktop and also phones and tablets.

“We have invested a lot to make the new website more user-friendly for our staff, current and prospective clients. This new version is easy to navigate and full of quality content, including latest updates related to our core services, as well as the necessary contact details needed to connect with our firm. Furthermore, we have ensured that the website is more engaging, taking full advantage of the latest online technologies,” said Joseph Gauci, managing partner of KSi Malta.

“The developments made in the new website were essential to provide a high standard platform to both our local and international clients. We have worked hard to give the website an international perspective. In fact, the website has already been translated into Italian and we are currently in the process of having it in several other languages, including German, French and Spanish,” said Luca Caruana, KSi Malta’s head of marketing.