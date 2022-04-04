Corporate services firm KSi Malta has appointed Shania Buttigieg as an associate director for client accounting services, a section of the firm that continues to grow.

“Ms Buttigieg has a wealth of experience in client accounting, having worked in this section for the past eight years,” the firm said in a statement.

Buttigieg is responsible, among other things, for managing a team that provides accountancy and VAT management services to external clients. Clients operate in diverse industries both locally and internationally.

Buttigieg is a warranted Certified Public Accountant, having completed the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification in 2018. From an early age, she worked in the accounts department of an audit firm before joining KSi Malta.

She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Malta Institute of Accountants.