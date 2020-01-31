KSi Malta recently appointed Daniel Bilocca and Kristine Attard as new directors.

Bilocca is the director in charge of the growing risk and compliance section of the firm. He is an experienced risk and compliance professional with a demonstrated knowledge and expertise related to the financial services industry. He joined KSi Malta as head of risk and compliance in April 2018 and in addition to manning the firm’s compliance division, he has already been entrusted to represent the firm at both local and overseas summits and conferences, both as delegate and has also participated in panel discussions on subjects related to blockchain, risk management and compliance.

Attard oversees the tax section which has also expanded rapidly in the past few years. She joined KSi Malta’s tax services section in 2014. She is involved in direct taxation matters for both local and international clients. She also assists clients with minimising their tax leakage and assists in restructuring to enhance efficiency, while ensuring full compliance with their tax and corporate obligations. She also advises clients on matters including personal taxation, residency and citizenship.