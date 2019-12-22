KSi Malta recently hosted a reception for its local corporate collaborators at Quarterdeck, Hilton Hotel in St Julian’s.

Attendees had the opportunity to interact with the key people at KSi Malta, including the management, directors and partners.

The managing partner of KSi Malta, Joseph Gauci, thanked those present for their continued support and business relationship with the firm. He furthermore commended the firm’s staff for their invaluable work throughout the year.

Mr Gauci also mentioned the main developments the firm made in 2019, including the multimillion investment of new office space in Valley Road, Msida, and the launch of its newly-redesigned website at www.ksimalta.com.