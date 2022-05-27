The University of Malta’s students’ council sees “a disappointing sense of apathy” among student organisations on major issues, its president, Alex Gaglione admitted in response to a call for students to wake up from their “lethargy”.

That call was made by former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino writing in the Malta Law Student Society’s journal Id-Dritt. He urged students to challenge abuse and corruption, noting that even the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia had provoked little reaction from them.

Gaglione said that while KSU has continued to organise initiatives related to empowerment and freedom of speech following the assassination, there was a “disappointing sense of apathy” among student organisations when the KSU attempted to take a collective stance on a major issue.

University is the forum for critical thought, yet, there is a sense of fear around it - KSU president Alex Gaglione

The organisations fear to tread on more political ground, she said.

“The term non-partisan is often skewed to be understood as non-political and politically neutral. This results in a struggle to obtain the support needed in order to put forward such statements on issues which shouldn’t even be debatable.”

The organisations must understand their influence and role in society at large, Gaglione stressed.

“Activism shouldn’t be diluted by a superfluous statutory clause, particularly in moments of national crises. University is the forum for critical thought, yet, there is a sense of fear around it.

“Standing up for what is right is not partisan. It is a necessity. Superficial statements published for the sake of optics are not and should not be our idea of activism.

“Activism must be lived, and breathed, even when it is inconvenient. It is our actions that count.”

'Values must be continually upheld'

Similarly, Luke Bonanno, president of the European Law Students’ Association Malta, said that, while the organisation advocates for justice and dignity, these are values that must be continually upheld.

“As ELSA Malta, we are continuously working to achieve that which we ultimately stand for: a just world in which there is respect for human dignity and cultural diversity,” he said. “We have, and always will, condemn any actions which hinder this vision and, as such, hinder the rights of others and threaten the rule of law, not just locally but worldwide.”

Retired chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino lamented the lack of protest from university students to Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder or the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He noted that the ELSA network had expelled ELSA Russia from its international ranks and set up a working group in aid of Ukraine.

“Having said that, we acknowledge that these values which we firmly believe in and embody as an organisation must also be continuously upheld locally,” Bonanno continued.

He pointed to projects such as ELSA Malta’s Annual Human Rights Campaign and its social responsibility projects.

Junior chamber 'did not shy away' from assassination topic

Junior Chamber of Advocates president Cherise Sultana also defended student participation, adding that the JCA continuously advocates on matters that affect the student body as well as the legal profession.

“It should be noted that, though the JCA is an apolitical organisation, we strive to provide representation in the most appropriate manner,” she said.

“The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia was never a topic that the JCA shied away from. Our involvement in matters related to abuse of power has been showcased through the multiple statements and campaigns the JCA has endorsed over the years.”

She said the chamber continuously strived for protection of the rule of law and encouraged students to take a stand.