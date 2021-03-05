KSU is commemorating and celebrating Women’s Day with an expo being held between Monday (March 8) and Wednesday at The Grand Hotel Excelsior.

The aim of the expo is to celebrate Maltese women who have defied gender stereotypes and norms, and who have cemented themselves as experts and pioneers in their respective fields.

A number of female-created projects will be exhibited, together with visual testimonials. There will also be panel discussions.

Panel 1 (March 8): ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’ will be made up of Rebekah Cilia, Claudette Buttigieg, Cecilia Attard Pirotta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Lydia Abela and Rebekah Buttigieg.

Panel 2 (March 9): ‘Media and the Image of Women’ will see the participation of Sarah Demicoli, Kristina Chetcuti, Rachel Cachia and Sam Vassallo.

And Panel 3 (March 10): ‘Women in 2021: Stereotypes, Norms & Mainstreaming’ will feature Joanna Delia, Sue Caruana, Erika Spiteri Bailey, Marcelline Naudi and Karly Naudi.

Entry to the expo is free of charge. Interested attendees may find the event on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/ecSPW2o5D. Those who would like to RSVP may do so by filling in the form on https://forms.gle/vsk2ZCDydVmrYYP16.