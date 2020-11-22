PwC Malta has agreed a new three-year partnership with the University Students’ Council (KSU) whereby the audit, tax and advisory services firm will be supporting various KSU initiatives aimed at assisting students throughout their university journey. These will include the addition of a central study space on the university campus with the eventual launch of the KSU-PwC Malta Common Room.

PwC Malta will also be KSU’s main partner in the upcoming KSU-PwC Malta Careers Expo in March 2021.

PwC Human Capital partner Lisa Pullicino said: “We are excited to offer a vast range of opportunities to students ranging from accountancy to technology. We strongly believe that the student community represents tomorrow’s leaders and we are committed to support in making their aspirations and professional goals a reality.”