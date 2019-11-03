Following Austria’s motorcycle manufacturers, KTM’s monumental debut of its electric E-XC motorcycle,

Swedish motorcycle designer Husqvarna has followed on the footsteps of Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM’s debut of its electric E-XC bike by releasing its own electric model on the market, nicknamed the EE 5.

For both brands, the continuous strive to be at the top of pioneering motorcycle technologies has kept them high above the competition – both companies have sought to make early headway and invest heavily into the electrical side of motorcycling.

Both brands believe in their responsibility to minimise their carbon footprint

As customers around the world are becoming increasingly environmentally aware, both KTM and Husqvarna wished to be among the first manufacturers to offer a positive, viable and environmentally friendly option to the traditional motorcycle.

In this electrical transformation, both brands have taken their time to understand all aspects of the technology, in an effort to implement it in a way that does not hinder any of the natural feeling riders are accustomed to on KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. Boasting the capabilities of the traditional ride, the electrical motorcycles will serve as a foundation to a future electrical range of bikes.

As both companies strongly believe in the responsibility they share towards minimising their carbon footprint, as well as to their riders by supplying them with the best equipment and technology, these electric bikes are sure to serve as the beginning of an interesting and worthwhile investment into a new and exciting type of motorcycling.

