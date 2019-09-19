The new 2020 bikes by Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM were trusted as some of the most chosen and sought-after vehicles by many of the contestants looking to compete in this year’s thrilling cross European 2019 Gibraltar Rally. The participants depended on the bikes to journey across Europe through every condition and terrain imaginable while competing for the top rankings.

This year’s Baltic-Atlantic Gibraltar rally event was held over 16 days, as participants competed over a 7,000-kilometre route divided into 14 stages. As the event began in Gdansk, Poland riders saw themselves through a number of countries, namely the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy and France, ending their rally at the Cape Finisterre Lighthouse in Spain.

Serving as an intense endurance test for both man and machine, the rally saw participants encounter a wide mix of terrain, from asphalt and dirt roads with difficult and rocky mule tracks to river crossings with mud and grass sections. Not designed for the faint-hearted, the rally required riders to give it their all while showcasing their offroad skills. Serving also as a unique way to experience new countries, during their journeys riders were given the choice of resting in their own tents or hotels along the way.

KTM saw riders atop their KTM 950 Super Enduro, KTM 790 Adventure R, KTM 690 Enduro, KTM 640 Adventure and KTM 660 Rally, with many riders placing among the top contestants. While pushing his KTM EXC 500 Rally to the limit, rider Mark Kinnard successfully won the Class 3, bagging a very impressive second place overall. As always, riders using KTM vehicles understand the extensive domination the Austrian manufacturers have had in similar rallies and contests all over the world. KTM bikes are always attracting the very best individuals from all corners of the world, giving them the best chance to compete at the highest level with the best equipment.

To have closer look at the new KTM bikes, visit the Fapi Motors Ltd showroom in Attard or call 2339 2328/9. One can also e-mail info@fapimotors.com.

Fapi Motors is a mobility business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.