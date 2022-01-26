KTM has announced plans to create road-going versions of its hugely successful X-Bow GT2 racing car.
The Austrian firm, which is better known for making motorcycles, has also been building the quirky-looking X-Bow sports car since 2008.
Now, it has developed the X-Bow with the motorsport experience it has gained over the years to create one of the most performance-focused versions of the model yet.
Based on the GT2, which was introduced to the racing scene in 2021, it uses the latest generation of the X-Bow as its base. The racing version has seen huge success over the past year, having won races and championships across the globe.
