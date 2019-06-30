Kronreif Trunkenpolz Mattighofen – KTM – is known the world over for its relentless desire for victory and champion, as well as its unforgiving first place mindset. It’s to nobody’s surprise that the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer is once again among the first to release information on its 2020 range of motocross and off-road two-stroke models.

KTM has pulled no punches redesigning its bikes. The manufacturer has gone on record to say that the entire new range of motorcycles will benefit from “new and more efficient high-performing engines, redeveloped chassis with improved WP XPLOR suspension, improved handling, new bodyworks, new air filter boxes, new cooling systems and new exhaust systems. This, combined with the high-quality NEKEN handlebars, Brembo brakes, No-Dirt footpegs and CNC milled hubs with Giant rims fitted as standard equipment, ensures that the KTM EXC models are the best-performing and most extreme Enduro bikes on the market.”

Primarily focusing on upgrading its Enduro motorcycles, KTM has re-energised its offroad line-up with this host of updated EXC 2-strokes and EXC-F 4-strokes that will make use of the company’s new and highly sought-after Supertrax suspension technology. The Austrian manufacturer has ensured that the 2020 models will handle better with increased grip levels, supreme throttle control and exceptional corner control, all while reducing fuel consumption and emitting less emissions.

The company has set a precedent in the expectations of the public. Hungrier than ever to progress its records and maintain dominance in the sport, KTM guarantees exceptional performance, especially from its newest 2020 Enduro range of motorcycles.

As information on the new 2020 motorcycles is still being released, official distributors of the KTM brand in Malta, Fapi Motors Ltd, has said that it is ready and looking forward to receiving and displaying the new range.

