KTM motorcycles are known the world over for their dominance in motorsport, motorbike manufacturing excellence and distinct orange colour.

Within motorsport, the unique character, power and prestige of KTM motorcycles is well known to both their fans and competitors around the world.

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has happily announced that sales of its motorcycles across Europe continue to rise, despite the economic challenges facing the continent.

Stefan Pierer, chief executive of Austria’s KTM Industries AG, said: “I’ve been totally surprised as unit sales grew by 10 per cent from last year. Europe has been sensational this year.”

KTM, which also owns the Husqvarna brand, has been able to exceed market expectations and double annual unit sales over the past five years.

While all predictions targeted a revenue growth from one per cent to five per cent, new models have boosted this up to around 10 per cent towards 2021, with an expectation of unit sales reaching 400,000 and revenue hitting €2 billion.

Accelerated plans are in place to capitalise on the exponential growth seen by the manufacturers, with a number of new models already getting the green light.

These models are in the stage of design, and include a 390cc, single-cylinder enduro bike this year and a touring model with a lightweight two-cylinder engine for 2020.

