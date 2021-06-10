When the Czech Republic begin their Euro 2020 bid against Scotland in Glasgow, many will pay a thought to a player who will not be on the pitch at all.

It was in the Scottish city that Ondrej Kudela inadvertently became one of the most famous Czech players of all time in March, an honour he would gladly let go.

The Slavia Prague defender is now serving a 10-match ban handed down by UEFA over an alleged racist slur aimed at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game at Ibrox.

“I’m sorry I will miss the Euro,” the 34-year-old Kudela, voted the best defender in the Czech league in the season just finished, said when UEFA rejected his appeal last week.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta