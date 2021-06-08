One of the stars of Sweden’s national squad, Dejan Kulusevski, has tested postive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s Euro 2020 opener against Spain next week, coach Janne Andersson said Tuesday.

Kulusevski “will not be available for the game against Spain, as it appears today,” Andersson told a press conference.

In their first game of the European Championship, Sweden are due to face Spain on Monday, which also finds itself in a similar situation after the withdrawal of team captain Sergio Busquets after he too tested positive for the virus.

