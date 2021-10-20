Dejan Kulusevski struck with the decisive late goal to give Juventus a 1-0 win at Zenit Saint Petersburg on Wednesday which puts them within touching distance of the Champions League last 16.

Sweden attacker Kulusevski headed home Mattia De Sciglio’s cross with four minutes remaining of a largely dull contest to maintain Juve’s 100 percent record in Group H.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have a perfect nine points from their first three matches and can secure a place in the knockout stage when they host Zenit early next month.

