Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he is glad to finally have Dejan Kulusevski in his squad after the Sweden international maintained his fine start to life in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old, a January deadline day signing from Juventus, contributed his fifth assist for Spurs in Sunday’s 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.

He has also scored two goals in that time and linked up well with the established strike partnership of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Conte, who tried to sign the winger when he was in charge of Inter, has long been an admirer of Kulusevski.

“We are talking about a player that I know very well, because he played in Italy,” he said.

