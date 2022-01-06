The Kumitat Regatta Birgu have asked the intervention of Prime Minister Robert Abela following delays in the project of Port Sally that is hampering the club’s operations in Vittoriosa.

The club said that last April, the Port Sally Project was announced by the authorities and part of this project effects directly the club’s operations as their store is situated there.

“One of the items of the project is the slipway from where we can take down our boats,” the letter said.

“Today, ten months after, the slipway is in a very disastrous state and we cannot use it. We need to start training for the March regatta. The works carried out were very poor and even officials from Infrastructure Malta who inspected the works told us to make pressure on the authorities as the work carried out was not up to standard.

