The Eastern regional Council was declared the European Region of Sport for 2023 on Wednesday after an official letter from President and founder of ACES Europe, Mr Gian Francesco Lupatelli.

ACES Europe, a non-profit association that assigns the recognition of European Region, Capital, City, Community, and Town of Sport, awarded the Maltese region following a visit by the evaluation Commission of ACES Europe in Malta on May 24-25.

During this visit, members had the opportunity to visit numerous sports facilities found within the Region and be able to understand the sports situation in Malta.

ACES Europe’s visit to Malta was to garner a thorough understanding of how the candidate and its population, are promoting through sport, the values of ACES Europe which evolve around the enjoyment of exercise, willingness to achieve, sense of community, learning fair play, and improvement of health.

