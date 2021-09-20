Stefan Kuntz feels like he is “coming home” after signing a three-year contract as Turkey’s national coach with the aim to guide them to their first World Cup finals in 20 years.

The 58-year-old former German international striker scored nine goals playing for Istanbul-based side Besiktas in 1995/96.

Kuntz, who has established his coaching reputation on the back of coaching Germany to two European Under-21 titles (2017/21), looked back on those days with longing while formally signing his contract to replace Senol Gunes as Turkey’s new head coach.

“It’s like coming home. It was an unbelievable one year in Besiktas,” Kuntz told reporters at the signing ceremony in Istanbul.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta