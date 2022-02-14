Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns and Aaron Donald spearheaded a fearsome defensive display as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Kupp scored a decisive touchdown with 1min 25sec remaining to give the Rams the lead at SoFi Stadium before Donald grabbed the Rams’ record-equalling seventh sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal a blockbuster victory.

Donald’s sack of Burrow was the dramatic final act of a gripping contest between the star-studded Rams and the Bengals, whose bid to win a first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy fell agonizingly short.

“I’m just so happy,” said Rams defensive star Donald. “I wanted this so bad. I dreamed this.”

