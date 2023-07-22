Malta centre Kurt Cassar has joined Italian Serie B side NPC Rieti, the club announced on Saturday.

Speaking to the club’s socials, Cassar showed his enthusiasm towards the new season, particularly being the club’s first summer signing under new coach Francesco Ponticello.

“I am very proud to play in a squad like Rieti,” Cassar said.

“I know coach Francesco Ponticiello well because I already had the chance to play with him at Ruvo di Puglia. I can’t wait to get started and get to know all the teammates, staff, and managers, and especially the fans.”

