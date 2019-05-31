Kurt Farrugia, the head of communications at the Prime Minister’s Office, has been appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise (ME) as from August 1, replacing Mario Galea, who is retiring.

ME chairman William Wait said Mr Farrugia’s years of experience as part of the Prime Minister’s team - which oversaw a record economic growth and investment - will help the corporation build on the successes of recent years and take it to a new phase in its development.

“His energetic character, focus on upcoming niches and experience in the communications field will continue building on the corporation’s internal capacity in assisting business,” he said.

Mr Galea was appointed CEO in June 2016 after serving as CEO at Malta Industrial Parks and principal chief officer at Malta Enterprise. During his term he oversaw a record number of projects approved by ME, including the establishment of major new businesses in Malta, such as Crane Currency and Barts and the London School of Dentistry and Medicine, as well as the expansion of practically all major FDI companies.

He was also instrumental in building a number of niche sectors including ICT, Aviation and Life sciences, including pharma and medical cannabis. Mr Galea will be the new CEO’s chief advisor.

Mr Wait said ME was happy to secure Mr Galea’s services as his extensive experience would ensure a smooth transition within the corporation.

Matthew Carbone will be replacing Mr Farrugia as the PM's head of communications.