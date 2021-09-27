Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw has urged the fans to keep believing in the team’s playing style despite a poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The Wanderers have yet to pick up their first win in the Premier League this season after on Sunday they needed a Dejan Vukovic late goal to salvage a 2-2 draw against Sirens at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The result left the Blues bottom of the Premier League standings as they only have three points to show from their opening five matches.

“Our game plan is based on high-intensity play and for much of the first half, we were clearly the better side and dominated the match,” Shaw told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta