Malta national team coach Michele Marcolini handed a first call-up to Birkirkara defender Kurt Zammit and Jake Vassallo, who is on the books of Mosta, ahead of the national team’s international commitments next month.

The national team will be facing Gibraltar in a friendly international on September 6 at the National Stadium before hosting North Macedonia at the same venue on September 12.

Zammit enjoyed an impressive campaign with Birkirkara last season, helping the team to win the FA Trophy and the wing-back maintained his good form during this season’s UEFA Conference League qualifiers against NK Maribor of Slovenia.

On the other hand, Vassallo has been earmarked as one of the most talented defenders in Maltese football and the youngster has forced his way into the senior team of Mosta for the past 18 months now.

