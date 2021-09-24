Malta will start recognising the digital COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Kuwait and Singapore, the health authorities said.

In a statement, the authorities said the certificates will be recognised from Friday if vaccines approved by the European Medicines Authority would have been taken, which shall be a full course and 14 days after the last dose.

Currently, Malta is recognising the digital vaccine certificates of the EU, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada and the United States of America record card.

A legal notice published on Monday shows that 19 countries have been added to Malta's travel red list. That came into force on Thursday.

Travellers from red list countries can enter Malta without quarantine, provided they possess a recognised vaccine certificate.

According to that legal notice, travel to Malta from Bahrain, Gabon, Kuwait, Maldives, Bermuda, Rwanda, Russia, Mongolia, Cape Verde, Namibia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Myanmar, Malaysia, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, South Africa, Timor and India is now allowed.