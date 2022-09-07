Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the name dancing around Napoli fans’ lips thanks to a stunning start to life in Italy which has swept away the summertime blues ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Liverpool.

Kvaratskhelia has been nicknamed “Kvaradona” after scoring four times and setting up another goal in the first five rounds of Serie A fixtures.

The Georgian will be leading Napoli’s bid for a big win in their Group A opener at the Stadio Maradona, especially as Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is a doubt with a muscular problem.

And while comparing him to Napoli’s and possibly football’s greatest ever player might seem like blasphemy, it is testament to how well he has slotted into a team which until the first day of the Serie A season appeared to be deep in crisis.

