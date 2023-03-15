Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lived up to comparisons with icon Diego Maradona with a wonder goal which has Napoli on a high ahead of their Champions League showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Georgia winger has become one of Europe’s hottest properties after an incredible first season in Naples, the most preternaturally gifted Napoli player since Maradona plied his tried in southern Italy in the 1980s.

And now he is set to lead Napoli to the quarter-finals of Europe’s top club competition for the first time in their history, 13 goals and as many assists in all competitions making him the star — alongside Victor Osimhen — of a truly brilliant team.

His outrageous goal which set Napoli on their way to a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday was the perfect example of the 22-year-old’s close control and precision play which has been decisive time and again this season.

Having been beaten at home by Lazio the week before there were some fears after the goalless first half that a spring collapse typical of Luciano Spalletti teams was on the cards, but then ‘Kvaradona’ sprinkled his star dust.

After collecting a pass from Osimhen in a Napoli counter-attack Kvaratskhelia charged at the Atalanta defence with no back-up.

His first feint sent Rafael Toloi spinning and Giorgio Scalvini slide-tackling thin air, but having already fooled four defenders he then cut back inside the befuddled Toloi before smashing home at the near post.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...