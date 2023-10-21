Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped put Napoli’s Serie A title defence back on track with a brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Verona which moved the champions four points behind leaders AC Milan.

Wing wizard Kvaratskhelia netted in each half after Matteo Politano’s 27th-minute opener as Napoli made light of the absence of injured star striker Victor Osimhen and moved closer to Milan who host Juventus on Sunday night.

Rudi Garcia’s side stay fifth after a difficult start to the season but are level on 17 points with Fiorentina and third-placed Juve after a commanding display at the Stadio Bentegodi.

Frenchman Garcia, who replaced Italy coach Luciano Spalletti in the summer, has been under fire but was backed publicly by owner Aurelio De Laurentiis on Thursday, and was encouraged by the chances created without Osimhem.

