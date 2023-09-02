Former Gzira Athleta point guard Kwame Thompson will be playing his second stint in Malta this coming season after joining Division One side Mellieha Libertas.

The signing was announced by last season’s runners-up on Saturday as their second import player signing of the summer after Tedrick Wolfe. However, having joined Athleta back in 2016 after leaving Newbury College in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), Thompson will be a valuable asset to coach Ian Terribile’s clan through his experience in the league.

In his rookie season in Malta, the 5’11 guard had already averaged 31 points a game.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.