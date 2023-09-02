Former Gzira Athleta point guard Kwame Thompson will be playing his second stint in Malta this coming season after joining Division One side Mellieha Libertas.

The signing was announced by last season’s runners-up on Saturday as their second import player signing of the summer after Tedrick Wolfe. However, having joined Athleta back in 2016 after leaving Newbury College in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), Thompson will be a valuable asset to coach Ian Terribile’s clan through his experience in the league.

In his rookie season in Malta, the 5’11 guard had already averaged 31 points a game.

