“There is energy in [society’s] margins and unstructured areas,” wrote anthropologist Mary Douglass in her Purity and Danger – an energy which, although easily traceable in the drag show play Kwijns, could have benefitted from a clearer direction.

Heavily based on drag show culture and aesthetic put in the mainstream by the American reality TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kwijns, which was staged at Spazju Kreattiv, was an odd mix of show and play. It was a theatrical hybrid which would have perhaps been better off choosing which character it wanted to assume.

Kwijns was written by Simon Bartolo and directed by Ray Calleja, and featured a host of characters in drag, replete with extravagance and sass in equal measure. As one would expect, audiences were treated to an entertaining evening of dance and music, unexpected celebrity appearances and innuendo galore – all the makings of a successful drag vaudeville.

The bickering ‘sisters’ ‒ Miss Sheyoncé (Aidan Abela) and Coco (Peter Carbonaro) ‒ open the play with tongue pops and dance battles, spatting fun and funny jibes throughout.

Calleja, playing a RuPaul-esque character, appears on a screen above their heads, announcing their mutual failure to win the dance battle they were doing and proclaiming that a third ‘sister’ was soon to appear.

Another sequence from the show.

Confused and aghast, they are soon visited by their fairy drag mother Olivia Lilith (Antoine Cauchi), who claims she will find this third sister.

On comes a pizza delivery guy (Nicky Gambin) whom the trio transform into their fellow drag sister Lady Ġagaga in front of his (somewhat randomly appearing) sibling in an elf costume (Nick Ebejer).

After embracing this new character and signing off her soul to form part of Olivia Lilith’s drag house, Lady Ġagaga competes with Miss Sheyoncé and Coco in a dance show for the ages.

While the dance performances were lively and energetic, I wished the actors would not have lip-synched their songs onstage

All this is very lightly pieced together – the plot is very thin compared to the performance element of the production.

Although starting with some promise, the initial RuPaul-esque premise is rather quickly passed over, with the ensuing scenes making little reference to it.

'Kwijns' was an odd mix of show and play.

It also felt as though there was no stake in anything – even the pseudo-dramatic scene with Lady Ġagaga signing off her soul had very little weight and no sense of any real consequence. In fact, when in the end Lady Ġagaga refuses the crea­tive constraints she is supposedly contractually obliged to uphold, there is no acknowledgement of this in any way.

Due in part to the lightness of the plot, the play’s highlights ended up being seemingly peripheral to it. Some in-between scenes, including one where Olivia Lilith impersonated a housewife while singing the classic Jien Ma Naħdimx by Karen DeBattista, were quite amusing.

Another was a lengthy improvised bit where the trio searched the audience for the third ‘sister’, finally settling on an audience member who played along rather well.

The unexpected appearance of local singer Claudia Faniello and her cheeky back and forth with Olivia Lilith also proved a success.

While the dance performances were lively and energetic, I wished the actors would not have lip-synched their songs onstage and rather opted for a karaoke style affair, as was the case with Lady Ġagaga’s final piece, considering how unforgiving a small stage can be and how artificial this can make lip synching look. I only felt the lip synching fit well in the Jien Ma Naħdimx scene.

Kwijns was all in all an entertaining performance which needed, however, a more solid plot.