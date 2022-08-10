On July 31, a large crowd filled the Gozo cathedral to witness the translation of the statue of Santa Marija from its niche to the main course of the church. The translation marked the beginning of the Kwindiċina, a period of 15 days of special prayers in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary and in preparation of the feast on August 15.

According Church historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina, the devotion of the Kwindiċina has its roots in the Constantinopolitan-Byzantine liturgy and its origins can be traced back to before the year one thousand.

The Church sought to celebrate the solemnity of the Dormitio, as the Assumption was initially known, on par with Easter.

Just as Lent prepares Christians for the Resurrection of the Lord, the Kwindiċina was similarly a period of penance in preparation for the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin.

The feast of the Dormitio was initiated by Emperor Mauritius in the sixth century in Jerusalem. From there, it spread out quickly in the whole Christian world.

The devotion is practised among all oriental Churches – Copt, Ethiopian, Syrian, Maronite, Chaldean, Armenian and Greek. These churches refer to the Assumption as the Holy Feast, the Divine Feast or the Feast of Feasts.

It is also a celebration that brings together the Catholic and Orthodox Churches. In fact, it is the only major liturgical feast that is celebrated on the same day in both the West and the East.

At the Gozo cathedral, every day of the Kwindiċina is dedicated to a specific category of the parish. Celebrations are held every evening at 6.30pm followed by a cultural activity.

The full programme is accessible on the cathedral’s official website: www.gozocathedral.mt/