Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been injured in an explosion in the west of the Ukrainian capital on Thursday amid a wave of Russian strikes across the country.

"Explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the spot," Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of the city.

"Two people were injured" by an explosion in the Svyatoshynsky district he added in a separate post.

Ukraine said its air defence shot down nearly three dozen missiles fired by Russia at targets across the country, in Moscow's latest barrage targeting critical infrastructure.

"Last night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. It launched 81 missiles from different bases. Ukraine destroyed 34 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander in chief Valery Zaluzhny said in a statement on social media.

bur/lth

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without an electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country's nuclear energy operator said.

"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.

More to follow.