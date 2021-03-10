This week, Kyle George made his debut on our local radio airwaves with his track Back To You, which was penned by himself and produced by Micimago, one of the hottest producers on the islands.

Kyle George was in the top three and the last man standing on X Factor Malta’s Season 2.

Kyle says that Back To You is an extremely personal and special track which he wrote a few months ago.

He is working on more material that will go down very well with those who followed his X Factor journey.

One can follow Kyle on Instagram and Facebook.