Kyle Mercieca and Dario Mifsud raced at the international Iame World Final in Adria in Italy.

After some initial technical issues were solved, Kyle Mercieca and Dario Mifsud raced with the best drivers in the World.

Kyle Mercieca finished only 0.6s from the World Champion in the final B with seven overtakes on the last three laps.

Dario Mifsud did very well in Mini class, considering this was his first race abroad and of international calibre, with the fastest drivers in the World. Mifsud did very well in the first laps on all heats, did several overtakes, but eventually, the lack of experience was evident.

