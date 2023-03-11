Pep Guardiola said allegations that Manchester City defender Kyle Walker had indecently exposed himself in a bar were a “private issue”.

Police are investigating after the allegations were made about the England full-back in a national newspaper.

City manager Guardiola told reporters on Friday it was a “private issue”.

“We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations,” he said.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a two-day break after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last week.

It is understood Walker contests the allegations and has reported for training as normal this week.

